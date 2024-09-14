TD Asset Management Inc Buys 3,700 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth $17,419,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 460,895 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 189,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.13. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34. Research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.