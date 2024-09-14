TD Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $5,337,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FROG opened at $27.99 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,520,891.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,795. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

