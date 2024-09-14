TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $103.27 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $181.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

