TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

