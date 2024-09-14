TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $150,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAX opened at $59.88 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

