TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.86 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,904 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

