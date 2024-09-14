TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MWA opened at $20.22 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.