TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.13 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after acquiring an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.23 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

