TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.