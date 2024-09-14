TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,555 shares of company stock worth $18,302,871 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.81 and a beta of 0.76. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

