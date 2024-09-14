TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,756 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 116,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.28. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

