TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 393,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 124.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. Qiagen’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

