TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 10,014 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 863,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,071,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. APi Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,292,140 shares of company stock valued at $86,113,640. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

