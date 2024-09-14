TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 35,400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 488.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.