TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 43,780 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after buying an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 493,046 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 836,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Amplitude Stock Up 0.9 %

AMPL stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.