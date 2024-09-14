TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,500 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.