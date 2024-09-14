TD Asset Management Inc Sells 16,109 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.