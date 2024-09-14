TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,274 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Stock Up 2.9 %

VSE stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VSE

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VSEC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

