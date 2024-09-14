TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of BrightView at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

