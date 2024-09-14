TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,214 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $128.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 298.96 and a beta of 3.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,165 shares of company stock worth $49,526,186.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.