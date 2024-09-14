TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 272.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 29.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,024,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 325,881 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

