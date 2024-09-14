Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

NYSE:TDY opened at $427.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.34 and a 200-day moving average of $406.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

