Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,448 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Balchem worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,987,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $39,164,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $495,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

