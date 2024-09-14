Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 4,674 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Air Lease worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 131,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AL opened at $43.65 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.