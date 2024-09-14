Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 22,401 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,979,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

