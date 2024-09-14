Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 3,387 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of RH worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,736,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. BNP Paribas upgraded RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.08.

RH Stock Up 25.5 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $321.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.32. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $354.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.