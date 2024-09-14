Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of UGI worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
UGI Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.