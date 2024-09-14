Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.03 Million Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ESAB by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,316,000 after purchasing an additional 653,377 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 811,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ESAB by 5.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 531,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

