Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $318.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.76. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

