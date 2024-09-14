Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rambus were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.