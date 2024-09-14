Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of MDU opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

