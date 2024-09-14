Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.27 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

