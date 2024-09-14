Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 4,581 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on THO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

