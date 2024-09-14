Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $71,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 66,266 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

