Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.3% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,352,000 after buying an additional 221,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $290.70 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $202.72 and a 1-year high of $296.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.