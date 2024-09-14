Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 10,597 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.