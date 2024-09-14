Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 29,157 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,157 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,913,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,868,000 after buying an additional 81,826 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,079,000 after buying an additional 767,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,283,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,542,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,333,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 158,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $28.60.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

