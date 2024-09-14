Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 32,462 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,485,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 314,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 18.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 517,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 68.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after buying an additional 790,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

