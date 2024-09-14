Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

