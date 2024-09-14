Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

