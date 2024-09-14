The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631,720 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% during the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 191,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.84 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

