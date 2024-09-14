The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.55

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.55 and traded as low as $18.09. The India Fund shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 54,155 shares trading hands.
The India Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.