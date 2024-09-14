The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in August

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.32.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

