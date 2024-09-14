The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 265.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

