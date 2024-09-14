The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.5 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 265.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

