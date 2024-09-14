The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.1 days.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
The Weir Group stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $27.30.
About The Weir Group
