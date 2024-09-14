The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.1 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

