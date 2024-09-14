The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Westaim Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. Westaim has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 737.56% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.