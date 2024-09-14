Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of TDWRF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.
About Tidewater Renewables
