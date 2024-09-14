Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $106.84.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
