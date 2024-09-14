TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 77.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,257. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

